This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Wisconsin
By Logan DeLoye
October 14, 2022
Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.
According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Wisconsin can be found at Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Bigoli in salsa. This restaurant is known for serving traditional Italian food staples with fresh seafood.
Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:
"This charming upscale restaurant offers a prix fixe menu of traditional Italian fare, with pasta dishes like Venezia-bigoli, a Venetian thick spaghetti stewed in an anchovy-onion sauce, and Murano-tagliolini alla granseola, handmade ribbon pasta with spider crab, tomato, cream, and white wine."