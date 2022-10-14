This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Wisconsin

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Wisconsin can be found at Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Bigoli in salsa. This restaurant is known for serving traditional Italian food staples with fresh seafood.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"This charming upscale restaurant offers a prix fixe menu of traditional Italian fare, with pasta dishes like Venezia-bigoli, a Venetian thick spaghetti stewed in an anchovy-onion sauce, and Murano-tagliolini alla granseola, handmade ribbon pasta with spider crab, tomato, cream, and white wine."