Wrong-Way Driver Went 14 Miles On Texas Highway Before Getting Caught

By Dani Medina

October 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A woman drove for over 14 miles on the wrong side of a Texas highway before she was caught and arrested by police.

Troopers caught the woman from Dallas, whose identity has not yet been made public, on a wrong-way alert system, according to WFAA. It's unclear how long the woman was driving in the wrong direction before she was detected by the system. The wrong-way alert system uses cameras to capture drivers and alerts law enforcement via email.

The woman got on the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway on Friday (October 14) morning. She drove north for about 14 miles before she was stopped by construction trucks that were blocking traffic on the Texas Department of Public Safety's orders.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. There are no reported injuries.

