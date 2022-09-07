This Is The Most Stressful Highway In Texas

You'll definitely want to keep all of this in mind for your next road trip. Or even your next commute to work.

HiRoad compiled a list of the most stressful highways in the U.S. — and one Texas freeway made the cut. Based on over a million tweets related to driving by people located in the U.S., the No. 1 highway in Texas that drew the most complaints is Interstate-69 in Houston. That came in at No. 10 on the national list. Top dog is I-19 in Chicago.

The stress doesn't stop there, however. Houston is also ranked as the No. 10 worst city in the U.S. to be stuck in traffic in. Chicago, again, came in at No. 1.

Here's a look at the 10 most stressful highways in the U.S.:

I-90, Chicago I-605, Los Angeles I-110, Los Angeles I-5, Los Angeles I-405, Los Angeles CA-57, Los Angeles I-15, Las Vegas I-10, Phoenix CA-60, Los Angeles I-69, Houston

Here's a look at the 10 worst cities to be stuck in traffic in the U.S.:

Chicago, IL New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Portland, OR San Francisco, CA Washington, D.C. Seattle, WA Providence, RI Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX

Here are some tips and tricks to keep your stress levels down on the road, thanks to HiRoad:

Avoid peak traffic and give yourself extra time

Play some relaxing music

Switch your phone to do not disturb

Don’t drive angry

Take care of yourself off the road

Check out the full report.