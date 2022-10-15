Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Reveal Gender Of Baby During Concert: WATCH

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko made a huge announcement while performing a duet at a concert in Los Angeles this week.

The couple announced the gender of their baby while performing their 2012 collab "I'm Gonna Be." "Make some noise for my baby boy!" the "Beware" rapper said to the crowd while on stage with Jhené, who was dressed in a beautiful sheer black dress.

Big Sean and Jhené announced they were expecting a child back in July with a stunning maternity photoshoot. Since then, the couple was spotted in Big Sean's hometown of Detroit in August and the photos were all shared on Instagram. They are seen posing in front of a brick house and Sean's hand is cradling Aiko's baby bump. They also toured the rapper's old high school and grandma's house. "I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense. Can’t wait for our lil one to get here n see this🖤," he wrote in the caption.

You can watch the moment Big Sean and Jhené Aiko revealed the gender of their unborn child below: