Dua Lipa Is Back In The Studio Working On Her Third Album: PHOTOS

Dua Lipa fans, rejoice!

The "Levitating" singer is back in the studio, presumably working on her third studio album, as seen in photos shared on Instagram. "studio rats 🐀💕," she captioned the carousel of photos on Saturday (October 15). In the photos, Dua Lipa is seen with Canadian musician Tobias Jesso Jr., songwriter Caroline Ailin and producers Danny L Harle and Andrew Wyatt.

Dua opened up to Vogue Australia last month about what fans can expect from the follow-up to Dua Lipa and Future Nostalgia. "As I'm writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought," she said. The album "promises to be more sonically ambitious and free even than her last," the news outlet reported.