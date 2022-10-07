Dua Lipa Reveals Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I've never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down ... it makes a big difference!"

ET noted, however, that is unclear when the podcast was recorded, so it could have taken place before her reported date with Noah.

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted cozying up on what looked like a date night out in New York City, enjoying a meal together in the East Village. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, they were seen in a tight embrace as they bid farewell for the evening and Noah reportedly kissed her cheek.

Dua Lipa is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.