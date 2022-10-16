At Least 4 Killed, 61 Injured In Fire At Notorious Iranian Prison

At least four people were killed and 61 others injured in relation to a large fire that broke out at an Iranian prison that notoriously houses political prisoners and anti-government activists, the state-run news agency IRNA reported via NBC News.

A video published on Twitter showed massive flames and plumes of smoke rising from Evin Prison in Tehran on Sunday (October 16) amid nationwide protests in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody last month.

A separate video taken from inside the prison included gunshots and screams being heard.

NBC News said that it had verified both videos on Sunday, but couldn't confirm IRNA's report on the fourth deaths and 61 injuries -- which includes four reported to be hospitalized in critical condition -- in relation to the fire.

Evin Prison was built in 1972 to serve as the primary site for housing Iran's political prisoners -- many of which are foreign citizens -- and was blacklisted by the U.S. government for "serious human rights abuses" in 2018, Reuters reports.

Nationwide protests have taken place in Iran since Amini's death last month.

Amini, from the Kurdistan region, was detained in Tehran for allegedly failing to cover her hair, which defies the country's dress codes days, three days prior to her death.

Iranian state media has reported at least 60 people have died since protests began last month, though human rights organizations have presumed that the death totals are likely much higher.