20-Year-Old Arrested For Mass Shooting Near James Madison University

By Bill Galluccio

October 17, 2022

Police officer arresting a young man at night
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Virginia have arrested a 20-year-old suspected of committing a mass shooting that left eight people injured early Sunday (October 16) morning near James Madison University.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said that Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He could also face additional charges as the investigation continues.

“I am grateful for the quick response of all of our first responders and the hard work of our officers in identifying a suspect and bringing him into custody,” Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner said in a statement on Facebook. “Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved. We will ensure any updates are provided to our community as soon as additional information is available.”

Authorities have not identified a motive for the shooting and said they are trying to determine if other suspects were involved.

No information was released about the victims or their injuries. James Madison University said that none of the victims were currently enrolled at the school.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.