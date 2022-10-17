20-Year-Old Arrested For Mass Shooting Near James Madison University

Authorities in Virginia have arrested a 20-year-old suspected of committing a mass shooting that left eight people injured early Sunday (October 16) morning near James Madison University.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said that Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He could also face additional charges as the investigation continues.

“I am grateful for the quick response of all of our first responders and the hard work of our officers in identifying a suspect and bringing him into custody,” Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner said in a statement on Facebook. “Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved. We will ensure any updates are provided to our community as soon as additional information is available.”

Authorities have not identified a motive for the shooting and said they are trying to determine if other suspects were involved.

No information was released about the victims or their injuries. James Madison University said that none of the victims were currently enrolled at the school.