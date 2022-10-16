8 Shot Near James Madison University Campus

By Jason Hall

October 16, 2022

Police car - fast moving with bright flashing lights
Photo: Moment RF

At least eight people were injured in relation to a shooting near the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia early Sunday (October 16) morning.

Gunfire broke out at what was described as "an outdoor gathering" at 2:20 a.m. "when an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd," the Harrisonburg Police Department said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

Police said no suspects are in custody in relation to the shooting.

All eight victims were reported to have experienced non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, which included five being taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and three receiving treatment at the University of Virginia Medical Center, authorities confirmed.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 27, however, James Madison University confirmed that the victims "are not students currently enrolled at" the school" in an official statement shared online Sunday.

"While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover," the school said.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that "there is not believed to be any threat to the greater community at this time," though it remains under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.