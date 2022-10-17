Bodycam Footage Shows Wounded Officer Fire Back During Ambush

Bodycam footage shows a wounded officer firing back at a suspect who shot him and killed two of his colleagues.

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General shared the footage on Saturday (October 15), which shows the officer call in a officer shot report while hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single shot back at the suspected shooter, which investigators said was fatal, according to the Associated Press.

“Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send everyone,” Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato said in the video, which is part of a preliminary report in connection to a shooting that took place in Bristol, Connecticut last Wednesday (October 12).

Iurato, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy responded to a 911 call made by Nicholas Brutcher, 35, just prior to 11:00 p.m. last Wednesday.

(WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised for the video below).