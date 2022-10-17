Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17).

"The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he fulfills the entire contract, but it will be well in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million," Marchand wrote.

Barkley, 58, has three years remaining on his current deal with Turner Sports, which coincides with the network's NBA deal expiring after the 2024-25 season.

The legendary power forward has contributed to Turner Sports since retiring from the NBA in 2000 and received the Curt Gowdy Transformative Media Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame alongside fellow Inside the NBA hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith and Shaquille O'Neal in 2020.

In July, Barkley decided to turn down an expected massive offer to join LIV Golf as a broadcaster.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley said in a phone interview with the New York Post. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life. It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Barkley said his decision wasn't made based on LIV Golf's controversial ties to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Barkley said he planned to continue his role with Inside the NBA on TNT until he's 60, citing "cancel culture" as the motive for a planned upcoming retirement from broadcasting, prior to his reported agreement on Monday.

TNT has also reportedly reached long-term agreements with Johnson, Smith and O'Neal, which are all expected to be officially announced on Monday, according to the New York Post.