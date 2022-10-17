Cost Of Halloween Candy Soars By Record Amount

If you haven't bought Halloween candy yet, you can expect to pay much more for it this year.

The latest inflation report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the price of Halloween candy has soared by a record 13.1 % over the last month. Officials blame the massive price spike on the rising cost of sugar, which jumped by 17.1%. The price of chocolate has also increased due to supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Fortune, the single-month increase is equal to the total rise in price seen from 1997 through 2006.

The higher prices don't appear to be dampening Americans' Halloween spending, though. The National Retail Federation said it expects Americans to spend $10.6 billion on Halloween this year, breaking last year's record of $10.1 billion. That works out to be about $100 per person and includes candy, costumes, decorations, and cards.