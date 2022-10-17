Courtney Love's 1994 surf green Venus Fender is not only an iconic guitar, it's also extremely rare. The custom-made guitar showcases one of the few times Fender actually created a new body type for an artist. The Hole frontwoman made the guitar even more distinct by adding glittery heart stickers to the body, and now that guitar can be yours — stickers and all.

The Venus is up for sale on Reverb. As the seller points out, the guitar was played during Hole's famous 1995 MTV VMA performance, as well as sets during 1994's Lollapalooza and 1995's Reading festival. "This guitar was kept with Courtney at her famous Lake Washington home she shared with Kurt Cobain," the listing reads. "It even has the last strings on it that were played by Courtney Love also has all of the original pick scratches and other play wear from Courtney." It's also notable for being built without "a volume or tone knob at Courtney's request, so when playing live there was less to go wrong or knocked onstage and diving into the crowds!"

The guitar was built by Fender legend Larry Brooks, who also worked with Cobain to create his legendary Jag-Stang. Love's Venus comes with an official letter from Brooks.

See the Reverb listing here and watch Hole's MTV VMA performance below.