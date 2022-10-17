Hayley Williams Opening Nashville Hair Lab For The 'Curious And Courageous'

Good news, Paramore fans and beauty lovers alike! Hayley Williams is gearing up to open her very own "hair lab" in Nashville.

The Paramore frontwoman and Tennessee native plans to open Fruits Hair Lab in the coming weeks, which according to its Instagram bio claims to be "an inclusive safe space to express yourself through hair." Williams, who is no stranger to the hair industry thanks to her hair color company Good Dye Young, took to Instagram on Monday (October 17) to express how excited she is to welcome the "curious and courageous" into the salon, sharing looks at the open studio with floor to ceiling windows.

"[Fruits Hair Lab] coming soon to Nashville!!!!" she captioned the post. "This has been 2 years in the making for [Good Dye Young co-founder Brian O'Connor] and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We're almost there! So much to say... more details later."