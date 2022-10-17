Hayley Williams Opening Nashville Hair Lab For The 'Curious And Courageous'
By Sarah Tate
October 17, 2022
Good news, Paramore fans and beauty lovers alike! Hayley Williams is gearing up to open her very own "hair lab" in Nashville.
The Paramore frontwoman and Tennessee native plans to open Fruits Hair Lab in the coming weeks, which according to its Instagram bio claims to be "an inclusive safe space to express yourself through hair." Williams, who is no stranger to the hair industry thanks to her hair color company Good Dye Young, took to Instagram on Monday (October 17) to express how excited she is to welcome the "curious and courageous" into the salon, sharing looks at the open studio with floor to ceiling windows.
"[Fruits Hair Lab] coming soon to Nashville!!!!" she captioned the post. "This has been 2 years in the making for [Good Dye Young co-founder Brian O'Connor] and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We're almost there! So much to say... more details later."
O'Connor shared his own post, giving fans an even closer look at some of the details around the studio, like a giant neon "F" on the wall that can serve as the perfect backdrop for selfies.
"IT'S HAPPENING! I am SO excited to say that Hayley and I are opening our VERY OWN hair salon in Nashville, TN called FRUITS!" he wrote. "This has been a dream of mine since I was 12 years old and I can't believe I'm finally able to say this."