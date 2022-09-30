Paramore's Hayley Williams & Taylor York Confirm They're Dating
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 30, 2022
After years of speculation, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York have confirmed they are dating. During a recent interview with the Guardian to promote their forthcoming album, writer Laura Snapes finally gave fans the answer they've been hoping for.
"Today, their mutual tenderness is clear – arranged in front of the fireplace like a family portrait, they regard each other with a sort of fond awe," Snapes writes, before adding, "(Williams and York confirm rumours that they are dating but decline to comment further.)"
While fans won't be getting any details about their relationship, the band did open up about what caused their hiatus. Following the release of their 2017 record, After Laughter, one of York's family friends died while the band was filming a music video.
"I just started bawling,” York said. “I didn’t know I had this capacity until that moment. We realized nothing is worth risking our health.” That's when they decided to step away from the band for a bit. "Let’s see what it’s like to not hang our identities on Paramore all the time,” Williams added.
Now, the hiatus is over and Paramore has returned with their first new music in five years. "This Is Why" was released on Wednesday, September 28th, and serves as the titular track from their sixth studio album. Fittingly, Williams sings in the punchy chorus, "This is why I don't/ leave the house/ You say the coast is clear/ But you won't catch me out."
This Is Why drops on February 10, 2023.