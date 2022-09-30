Paramore's Hayley Williams & Taylor York Confirm They're Dating

After years of speculation, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York have confirmed they are dating. During a recent interview with the Guardian to promote their forthcoming album, writer Laura Snapes finally gave fans the answer they've been hoping for.

"Today, their mutual tenderness is clear – arranged in front of the fireplace like a family portrait, they regard each other with a sort of fond awe," Snapes writes, before adding, "(Williams and York confirm rumours that they are dating but decline to comment further.)"

While fans won't be getting any details about their relationship, the band did open up about what caused their hiatus. Following the release of their 2017 record, After Laughter, one of York's family friends died while the band was filming a music video.