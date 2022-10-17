Iconic Denver Castle On The Market For $2.5 Million

If you ever wanted to own a super historic home or live like royalty, you have a chance in the Mile High City.

The Osage Street Castle, currently listed for sale, is a registered city landmark standing in the Lo-Hi neighborhood. This piece of history comes with seven "spacious and elegant" bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and five fireplaces, according to the Zillow listing.

Several restaurants and hangouts are within walking distance of the famed castle, including Acova, Wild Flower, Highland Tavern, and Diebolt Brewery. Here's a sample of what to expect from the Osage Street Castle:

"This charming home has endless potential as an investment property or an entertainer's single family dream home with endless curb appeal... This home boasts 7 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 5 fireplaces, a covered front porch, 2 car carport, gated driveway, and a huge rooftop that would be the perfect place for a rooftop deck. The entire front of the home displays the opulence of gray royalite and pink sandstone arches, with stone pillars and ornate sculptures. From the stained glass windows, to the elegant wrought iron staircase and the decorative fireplaces, this home oozes with charm and character. The gourmet kitchen will leave even the most discerning buyers impressed, with granite countertops, sleek cabinets, slate floors, drop lighting, commercial high-end appliances and multiple prepping areas. The spacious main floor primary bedroom is a wonderful addition to the home, complete with floor-to-ceiling antique doors made in France and imported from an estate in Portugal."

If you want to get your hands on this stunning home, the price is $2.5 million. For more information about the castle, check out the full listing on Zillow.