This Is Florida's Best Regional Fast Food Joint

When we think about fast food restaurants, big names like McDonald's, KFC, and Taco Bell come to mind. Many Americans don't know about the niche, neighborhood spots serving up their own delicious burgers, fries, and everything else that can be sold as fast food.

With so many local chains expanding every year, Food & Wine decided to revisit its list of the best regional fast food in every state. Writers looked at restaurants with several locations, mostly in their home state, as well as their counter and takeout service, and, of course, the food.

According to the popular magazine, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is the best one in Florida! Here's why this beloved spot was chosen:

"The American landscape is littered with barbecue chains aspiring to be the next runaway success. Few, if any, have managed to come quite so close to nailing quality as this Central Florida favorite, founded by a former healthcare executive who skipped past the tinkering in the garage part of retirement in order to build and quickly expand this feisty fast casual spot, where lines can start forming right around opening time, even years after becoming a regional staple. Austin it's not, but things often end up much closer to the ideal than you might expect.

"Start by sampling the 30-day aged Angus beef brisket, as well as the house-smoked links, beef and pork, made to spec in Texas. (The ribs and smoked chicken generally do not slouch, either.) No need to hang around in line — all locations offer curbside pickup, and one location in Orlando even boasts a double drive-through."