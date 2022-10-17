This Is The Most Famous Television Show About Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 17, 2022

One of my favorite things that happens while watching television is being able to point at the screen and shout, "That's where I'm from!" For some reason, it makes me feel closer to the story, like I'm somehow a part of the action.

If you're anything like me —And especially if you clicked on this article— You're probably curious to know what the most popular show based in your home state is. Luckily, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. Here's how they did it:

"We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state."

So, what's the most popular television show set in Nebraska? The Young Riders. Here's what Insider had to say about it:

"The Young Riders is a fictionalized account of the Pony Express riders of the 1800s. The Nebraska-based series was the beginning of Josh Brolin and Stephen Baldwin's acting careers."

For more of the most popular show's based in the U.S., check out Insider's full list of the most famous TV show set in every state.

