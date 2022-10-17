Thousands Evacuate After Wildfire Explodes In Washington

Thousands of Washington residents fled their homes over the weekend after more wildfires broke out in the state, CNN reports.

The Nakia Creek Fire started October 9 on Larch Mountain in the Yacolt Burn State Forest, which is northeast of Camas in Clark County. Firefighters were reportedly making good progress on the blaze until this past weekend. Fierce winds, low humidity, and unusually hot temperatures whipped up the fire, which burned 2,000 acres within hours on Sunday (October 16), according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Reporters say nearly 3,000 homes were under mandatory evacuation orders by Sunday night, while over 29,000 were told to get ready to leave. The Nakia Creek Fire is 5% contained, per the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA).