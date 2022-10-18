1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee

One person is dead after a plane crashed down in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday (October 18).

Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.

The FAA released a statement Tuesday morning confirming the crash and the ensuing investigation, stating the plane departed had Springfield Robertson County Airport in Springfield, Tennessee, and was on its way to Fayetteville Municipal Airport about 130 miles south in Fayetteville, Tennessee, at the time of the crash.