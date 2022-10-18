1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
October 18, 2022
One person is dead after a plane crashed down in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday (October 18).
Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.
The FAA released a statement Tuesday morning confirming the crash and the ensuing investigation, stating the plane departed had Springfield Robertson County Airport in Springfield, Tennessee, and was on its way to Fayetteville Municipal Airport about 130 miles south in Fayetteville, Tennessee, at the time of the crash.
#HappeningNow Old Smyrna Rd will be closed between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike for an undetermined amount of time. A plane has crashed in the road and one person is dead. @NTSB_Newsroom @FAANews are on the way to investigate. pic.twitter.com/T7NTIS7tfD— Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) October 18, 2022
The agency also confirmed a joint investigation between the FAA and NTSB, with the latter leading the investigation.
"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide updates."
The crash reportedly knocked down power lines and caused power outages in the area. Police confirmed that road will be closed until the NTSB arrives to conduct an investigation, which could also impact other roads in the area.
As of 11: 30 a.m. Tuesday, no other information has been released.