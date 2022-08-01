Plane Makes Emergency Landing On North Carolina Highway

An airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday (August 1).

According to WRAL, a small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 in Washington County near Creswell Monday morning. Kate Charland, who was in a car that passed by the scene, took to Twitter to share a photo of the plane sitting on one side of a highway surrounded by emergency vehicles.

"My husband said, 'Oh there's a plane on the road,' and I like perked up and looked over," she said, adding, "Obviously, you hope for the best in situations like that but it was pretty shocking to see a place down in the middle of a highway. Certainly something you don't expect to see on Highway 64 on the way back to Raleigh."