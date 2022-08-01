Plane Makes Emergency Landing On North Carolina Highway
By Sarah Tate
August 1, 2022
An airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday (August 1).
According to WRAL, a small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 in Washington County near Creswell Monday morning. Kate Charland, who was in a car that passed by the scene, took to Twitter to share a photo of the plane sitting on one side of a highway surrounded by emergency vehicles.
"My husband said, 'Oh there's a plane on the road,' and I like perked up and looked over," she said, adding, "Obviously, you hope for the best in situations like that but it was pretty shocking to see a place down in the middle of a highway. Certainly something you don't expect to see on Highway 64 on the way back to Raleigh."
Airplane just crashed on US-64 just outside Creswell. Hoping everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/P9cvogi24L— Kate Charland (@KateCharland) August 1, 2022
The plane reportedly experienced a loss of power, forcing it to land on the highway, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reports. Additionally, the landing gear wasn't working properly, per CBS 17. The propeller also broke off during the landing. As of 5 p.m., there are no reports of injuries. As is standard procedure, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Monday's incident comes days after another plane made an emergency landing after losing its landing gear at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The co-pilot of the twin-engine aircraft died after jumping or falling out of the plane as it prepared to land. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.