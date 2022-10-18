2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires

How well do you relate to vampires? Do you feel most alive at night, hate garlic, and lurk in the shadows? Maybe you just like to dress like them for Halloween. Either way, some cities are more vampire-friendly than others.

Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the US for vampires. The website states, "We looked for cities with plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings — aka casket suppliers and homes with basements. We also considered deterrents like garlic festivals and sunshine, as well as community and entertainment factors, such as vampire groups, nightlife options, and vampire tours."

According to the list, two Arizona cities are in the top 100 best cities in the US for vampires. Tucson landed at number 72 on the list, followed by Phoenix at number 75.

According to the list, here are the top 20 cities in the US for vampires:

New York, NY Chicago, IL Philadelphia, PA Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA Pittsburgh, PA Omaha, NE Portland, OR Madison, WI Baltimore, MD Columbus, OH Minneapolis, MN Seattle, WA Louisville, KY New Orleans, LA Houston, TX Rockford, IL Boston, MA St. Paul, MN Naperville, IL

You can check out the full list of America's best cities for vampires on Lawn Love's website.