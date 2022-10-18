Billie Eilish Announces Two Very Special Shows To Close Out The Year

By Katrina Nattress

October 18, 2022

Billie Eilish
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Billie Eilish wrapped up her Happier Than Ever world tour last month in Perth, Australia — or so we thought. Apparently her year of playing live shows isn't quite over yet. The 20-year-old took to social media to announce Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore, which will see her play two more shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on December 15 and 16 (which is also notably just days after her 21st birthday!).

“I’M COMING BACKKKKKKKK!! ‘Happier Than Ever, the hometown encore!!!!!!!’" she captioned her Instagram post. "LA i am so excited to see you one last time for the year!!! playing two extra final shows for you at the forum!!! register for verified fan now to get early ticket access on oct. 25th before tickets go on sale to the public on oct. 26th!!”

Fans can register here for the Verified Fan presale on October 25. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on October 26. See her announcement post below.

In addition to touring the world this year, Eilish has been working on new music. Over the summer, she surprise-released two songs — "TV" and "The 30th" — and hopes to release a new album next year.

