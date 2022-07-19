Billie Eilish Is Back In The Studio With Finneas

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Now that Billie Eilish has wrapped up the European leg of her Happier Than Ever World Tour, she has returned to the studio with her brother Finneas. The singer recently shared a photo of herself in a recording studio with her producer and co-writer working at his desk, reports NME.

The photo has fans excited especially after Eilish gave an interview with Billboard in which she talked about hopes of releasing a new album in 2023. “I just want to keep enjoying the music that we make," she said. "And so that’s why I think I’m a little bit of a procrastinator when it comes to working, especially when we’re busy. In theory, I want to make a song and put out an album next year.”

Eilish continued, “But that means we have to make it, and it’s really hard to make music, for me. I don’t want to make something I don’t like, so I get freaked out, but I never want to stop creating the way that we create and making music that touches people. That’s it, you know? That’s the only longevity I give a sh-t about.”

If Eilish and Finneas do end up releasing a new album next year, it will be the follow-up to her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which dropped in July of 2021. The singer has also been a bit more active on social media recently. Earlier this month, she posted her first TikTok in four months, which featured her singing a duet with a pianist.

Billie EilishFINNEAS
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.