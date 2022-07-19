Billie Eilish Is Back In The Studio With Finneas

Now that Billie Eilish has wrapped up the European leg of her Happier Than Ever World Tour, she has returned to the studio with her brother Finneas. The singer recently shared a photo of herself in a recording studio with her producer and co-writer working at his desk, reports NME.

The photo has fans excited especially after Eilish gave an interview with Billboard in which she talked about hopes of releasing a new album in 2023. “I just want to keep enjoying the music that we make," she said. "And so that’s why I think I’m a little bit of a procrastinator when it comes to working, especially when we’re busy. In theory, I want to make a song and put out an album next year.”