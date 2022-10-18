Here Where To Find The Absolute Best Soup In Arizona

Fall is here, which means soup season is in full swing! There's nothing cozier than a warm bowl of soup as the temperatures outside get cooler and cooler.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best soup. The website states, "Even though nothing is quite like simmering your own soup at home, we came up with a list of places where you can either order in (or enjoy out) a delicious bowl of soup. This list is perfect for those days when you may feel low on time or energy."

According to the list, the best soup in Arizona comes from Flower Child in Scottsdale. Eat This, Not That! suggests trying the mushroom and beef barley and chicken tortilla soups. The website explains:

"Flower Child, which has a number of locations throughout the U.S., is known for its simple dishes that are both healthy and delicious. Their rotating daily soup selection, which features favorites, such as mushroom and beef barley and chicken tortilla, is a must-try if you ever find yourself in their neck of the woods."

Check out the full list of places to get each state's best soup at Eat This, Not That!