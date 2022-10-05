See Why Texas May Not Be Filled With Vibrant Fall Colors This Year

By Ginny Reese

October 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Texas struggled with an ongoing drought this summer, which may have a significant impact on this year's fall foliage. Click 2 Houston reported that even though there was some late summer rain, trees all across the state are showing signs of stress.

So what does this mean for the vibrant fall colors?

Unfortunately, colors may not be as vivid this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service said on Tuesday, "This fall is expected to be warmer and drier than average and combined with the effects related to the lingering drought, that means this year's fall foliage may be less vibrant than usual."

Karl Flocke, Texas A&M Forest Service woodland economist, said that trees were putting on fewer, smaller leaves this spring. This will likely lead to colors that are "less impressive" than in years past.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, during droughts, trees can produce yellow and brown pigments to protect their photosynthetic organs from being damaged by excessive sunlight.

Flocke explained, "This is similar to the process that causes the color change of leaves in the fall, but instead of being triggered by cold weather, it is caused by abnormally dry conditions. This is one of the reasons why people may have noticed dull yellows and browns across Texas for months now, even though we still have not experienced widespread cold weather."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.