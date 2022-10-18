Here Where To Find The Absolute Best Soup In Texas

Fall is here, which means soup season is in full swing! There's nothing cozier than a warm bowl of soup as the temperatures outside get cooler and cooler.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best soup. The website states, "Even though nothing is quite like simmering your own soup at home, we came up with a list of places where you can either order in (or enjoy out) a delicious bowl of soup. This list is perfect for those days when you may feel low on time or energy."

According to the list, the best soup in Texas comes from Wabi House in Dallas. Eat This, Not That! suggests trying the spicy miso soup. The website explains:

"Wabi House in Texas prepares a long list of Japanese specialties, including ramen, all presented in an industrial setting. One of their most reviewed dishes is their Spicy Miso, which one Yelp reviewer has described as, '[The] spicy miso is literally like a warm bowl of heaven. This ramen smokes every other place in the area and it isn't close.'"

