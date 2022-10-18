Here's The Best Cheesecake In Washington

When it comes to cake, everyone has their favorite. Chocolate, red velvet, carrot, and strawberry shortcake are among the few that come to mind. There's one kind of cake, however, that stands out from the rest: cheesecake.

This creamy and rich dessert can be found on plenty of restaurant menus after a delicious meal. While some like to keep it simple, others like to spice it up with toppings, flavors, or even different layers.

If you've been craving a slice, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the most delicious cheesecake in every state. The top pick for Washington is Bakery Nouveau's classic cheesecake!

"Head to Bakery Nouveau, which has two shops in Seattle and one in Burien, for its unmissable classic cheesecake. It’s fluffy and creamy, has a crumbly crust and is beautifully glazed with fruit jelly. People also love that it isn't overly sweet. The base is either classic Graham cracker or chocolate crumb, while the fruit glaze changes with the seasons. Really, though, everything is so impeccably prepared that you really can't go wrong."

If you want to grab a slice of this cheesecake, Bakery Nouveau has several locations in the Seattle area.

Check out the full list on LoveFood's website.