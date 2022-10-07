This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake

Nothing crushes chocolate cravings like chocolate cake. This classic, decadent dessert comes in many forms, and most people enjoy it after a nice meal. But no one is stopping you from having a slice at any time of day. It's not hard to seek it out, too. Plenty of restaurants, bakeries, and eateries have chocolate cake on the menu.

With that said, where can you find the most delicious chocolate cake in Washington? Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. According to the website, Bakery Nouveau has the Evergreen State's best chocolate cake.

"Bakery Nouveau has won the title of Seattle's best bakery numerous times for a good reason," writers say. "The Classic Chocolate Cake offered at their three locations is a delight with dense cake layers and plenty of flavor in the dark chocolate mousse and glaze. A customer favorite, you can see the moist texture in every slice."