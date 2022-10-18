Lil Baby Clears Up Rumor That He Paid Pornstar $16,000
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2022
Nearly two years after rumors spread about him and Ms. London, Lil Baby shut down the rumor that he paid the pornstar thousands of dollars for her company.
On Monday, October 17, Baby appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about his new album It's Only Me and other topics. During their discussion, DJ Envy brought up the rumor about him paying $16,000 to Ms. London for sex back in 2020. The Atlanta rapper instantly denied that he paid the pornstar for her services, but he did say that he paid her to leave.
“Man that is so untrue,” Lil Baby replied. “So untrue. I never paid anybody $16,000 to do nothing. Ever.”
Baby said the rumor came from Ms. London, who made a Twitter thread back in December 2020 about their alleged sexcapade. The Adult film actress did admit she was drunk when she made the posts, but tried to provide evidence that her story was real by sharing a message from her DM's that she claimed came from Baby.
“What’s the point of paying if you do all that!!" the DM said. "You f*ccin the game up!! If I pay for p*ssy youn to speak on it. That’s bad business mama.”
Once her posts went viral, the "California Breeze" rapper denied that he was ever with London to begin with. He also said that his girl Jayda Cheaves was with him during his birthday celebrations, including his trip to Las Vegas. He kept that same energy during his interview.
“I ain’t doing that, I’m not taking you shopping, I’m not one of those types of guys,” Lil Baby said. “I pay you to leave."
When Uncle Charla asked how much he's ever paid to have someone "leave," he replied, "A couple thousand. Depend on where I gotta go and how quick I need you to leave."
Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Lil Baby below.