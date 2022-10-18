Lil Baby Clears Up Rumor That He Paid Pornstar $16,000

“Man that is so untrue,” Lil Baby replied. “So untrue. I never paid anybody $16,000 to do nothing. Ever.”



Baby said the rumor came from Ms. London, who made a Twitter thread back in December 2020 about their alleged sexcapade. The Adult film actress did admit she was drunk when she made the posts, but tried to provide evidence that her story was real by sharing a message from her DM's that she claimed came from Baby.



“What’s the point of paying if you do all that!!" the DM said. "You f*ccin the game up!! If I pay for p*ssy youn to speak on it. That’s bad business mama.”



Once her posts went viral, the "California Breeze" rapper denied that he was ever with London to begin with. He also said that his girl Jayda Cheaves was with him during his birthday celebrations, including his trip to Las Vegas. He kept that same energy during his interview.



“I ain’t doing that, I’m not taking you shopping, I’m not one of those types of guys,” Lil Baby said. “I pay you to leave."



When Uncle Charla asked how much he's ever paid to have someone "leave," he replied, "A couple thousand. Depend on where I gotta go and how quick I need you to leave."



Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Lil Baby below.

