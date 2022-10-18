Michigan's Selma Blair Withdraws from 'Dancing With The Stars'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 18, 2022

74th Primetime Emmys - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan's Selma Blair has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars due to health concerns.

Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, withdrew from the competition yesterday (October 17) due to the trauma on her body. However, she didn't leave the show without performing one final dance with her partner Sasha Farber.

"I can't go on with the competition," a teary-eyed Blair told Farber in a video segment aired Monday (via the Detroit News). "...With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations. And my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive trauma."

Farber applauded the Legally Blonde actress' decision, saying, "You're my champion. My main worry is your health."

During the episode, the star's all danced to a song that represented the most memorable year of their lives. Blair said 2018, the year she was diagnosed, was her most memorable year. The pair performed a waltz to "What the World Needs Now," with Blair wearing a flowing pink dress.

"This is a dance for everyone who has tried and who hoped they could do more but the power in realizing when it's time to walk away," said Blair.

