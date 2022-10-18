Nas Reveals The Release Date For Forthcoming Album 'King's Disease 3'

Nas released the first installment of King's Disease in 2020. The 13-track LP contains The Firm's reunion along with other collaborations with Big Sean, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk and more. After it debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, King's Disease was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. He ended up taking home his first Grammy that night. A couple of months later, Nas and Hit-Boy delivered the sequel King's Disease II. Then, in December 2021, Nas dropped off Magic without warning. The project holds nine tracks including his collaboration with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier, "Wave Gods."



Look out for King's Disease 3 on November 11.

