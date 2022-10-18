Nas Reveals The Release Date For Forthcoming Album 'King's Disease 3'

By Tony M. Centeno

October 18, 2022

Nas
Photo: Getty Images

Nas and Hit-Boy are shooting for a three-peat with the upcoming third installment of King's Disease.

On Tuesday, October 18, Nas announced the release date for King's Disease 3. In an Instagram post, the Mass Appeal Records founder shared the cover art for his 15th studio album and confirmed it will drop next month. Fans have been anticipating the project since the end of 2021 after he dropped his previous body of work Magic. Hit-Boy, who produced Magic and the previous King's Disease albums, revealed KD3 was in the works.

"KD3 otw this just to feed the buzz... @Nas my dawg is a maniac," Hit-Boy tweeted.

Nas released the first installment of King's Disease in 2020. The 13-track LP contains The Firm's reunion along with other collaborations with Big Sean, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk and more. After it debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, King's Disease was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. He ended up taking home his first Grammy that night. A couple of months later, Nas and Hit-Boy delivered the sequel King's Disease II. Then, in December 2021, Nas dropped off Magic without warning. The project holds nine tracks including his collaboration with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier, "Wave Gods."

Look out for King's Disease 3 on November 11.

