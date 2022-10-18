New Footage Shows Last Time Gabby Petito Was Seen Alive With Brian Laundrie

The couple is seen sitting in the van for an additional minute before entering the store, with Petito's arms crossed in front of herself and Laundrie, wearing a hat and sunglasses, walking with his hands in his pockets.

Interior cameras show the two inside the store for about 15 minutes before leaving through a different doorway from the one they entered.

The couple is then seen sitting inside the fan for about 20 minutes before pulling out onto Highway 89, which leads to Bridger-Teton National Forest campsite, where Petito's remains were later located and confirmed in September 2021.

Petito was initially reported missing on September 11, 2021 and is believed to have died 3-4 weeks prior to her remains being found on September 19, 2021, according to then-Teton County Coroner Dr. Trent Blue.

Laundrie was reported missing on September 17, which led to a nationally publicized manhunt that resulted in his remains being found on October 20, 2021.

Authorities later released a bombshell notebook in which Laundrie admitted to killing Petito, claiming he took her life because she had an injury and refused to let him get help, which has been questioned by people following the months-long case.