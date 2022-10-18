This Is Minnesota’s Best Comfort Food

America is a nation of comfort foods. Everyone has their own idea of a perfect meal —Something that makes them feel happier with each bite after a long day. Those favorite meals are often determined, at least in part, by where you live. In the spirit of determining which comfort foods reign supreme, Comfortable Table compiled a list of the best of the best in each state.

So, what's Minnesota's best comfort food? Tater Tot Hotdish. Here's what Comfortable Table had to say about them:

"Made with ground beef, tater tots, mushroom soup, cheese, and milk, the tater tot hot dish is the favorite dish of the residents of Minnesota. The tasty stuffing from the ground beef and mushroom soup keeps you wanting more after each scoop. It's a dish prepared in under an hour that gives perfection when served with toasted rye bread or biscuits."

For the best Tater Tot Hotdish you can buy, we suggest going to Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar in the southern suburbs of St. Paul. And if you plan on traveling across the United States, check out Comfortable Table's list of the best American comfort foods so you never have to go without a little piece of heaven.