This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie

Many have heard the old proverb, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away" at least once in their life. But does that same sentiment apply when you're talking about apple pie? Even if it somehow doesn't, we believe apple pie is still one of the best comfort desserts there is —And many Americans would agree with us.

According to the American Pie Council (Yes, there is such a thing as a council for pie), apple pie is the number one pie preference among Americans. In fact, one in every five Americans claim it as their first pick in pie.

So, where's the best place to get apple pie in Minnesota? Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about it:

Pine Tree Apple Orchard not only has an abundance of apples to pick with family or friends in the autumn months, but it also has one of the best apple pies around. Their original apple pie, which is prepared with a double crust, is served alongside freshly prepared apple crisps, apple doughnuts, and pumpkin pies.

I'd like to introduce you to a new proverb, one coined by my own uncle: "Never pass on pie." Check out the full list of the best apple pie in each state from Eat This, Not That!