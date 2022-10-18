This Is Ohio's Best Comfort Food

America is a nation of comfort foods. Everyone has their own idea of a perfect meal —Something that makes them feel happier with each bite after a long day. Those favorite meals are often determined, at least in part, by where you live. In the spirit of determining which comfort foods reign supreme, Comfortable Table compiled a list of the best of the best in each state.

So, what's Ohio's best comfort food? Pierogis. Here's what Comfortable Table had to say about them:

"Pierogi is the polish word for dumplings, and you'd see dumplings a lot in the state of Ohio. Many people think buckeye is the food of comfort for Ohio residents, but they're only specially made during the holidays, putting Pierogi ahead of them. Deep fry unleavened bread with your fillings of choice after cooking in hot water, and you have your comfort of food in Ohio."

For the perfect pierogi, we suggest trying out Pierogi Mountain in downtown Columbus. They prepare their menu from scratch and even offer vegetarian and vegan options. And if you plan on traveling across the United States, check out Comfortable Table's list of the best American comfort foods so you never have to go without a little piece of heaven.