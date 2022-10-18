This Is South Carolina's Best Comfort Food

Everyone has that one dish that brings them comfort, whether it's a hearty bowl of soup on a cold autumn day, crispy fried chicken served with sweet fluffy waffles or smoky barbecue that takes you back to the last days of summer.

Comfortable Food searched around the country to find the best comfort foods in each state, including regional delicacies that are staples of their communities. According to the site:

"Depending on where you stay in America, the comfort food peculiar to each state can turn your frown into a smile at first bite. Whether settling for a pizza in a restaurant or making your deep dish pizzas at home from scratch, comfort foods are the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the rest of your day."

So what is South Carolina's best comfort food?

Shrimp and Grits

This dish is hard to beat for people who enjoy the uniquely southern staple. The fresh seafood cooked to perfection with the starchy grits combine for a hearty meal that can be enjoyed any time of day.

Here's what the Comfortable Food had to say:

"The South Carolina shrimp is a delicacy anybody from South Carolina is proud of and will recommend as the perfect dish of comfort. Whether you have it for breakfast or dinner, it will taste like the ultimate reward for kindness or comfort."

Check out Comfortable Food's full list to see the best comfort food in each state.