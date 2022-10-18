Watch Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix And A Group Of Fans Brave A Haunted House

Last month, iHeartRadio opened up a contest for Papa Roach fans to experience a spooky haunted house with Jacoby Shaddix. Now, we get to see what went down with the singer and the lucky winners. Shaddix took the group of fans to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, where they braved a number of haunted houses and fought their way past goblins and ghouls.

The contest was in celebration of the singer's debut acting role in the movie The Retaliators — a horror flick full of gore that's about "an upstanding pastor [who] uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder." The movie comes with a soundtrack featuring Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, Tommy Lee, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Escape The Fate and more.

In a recent interview with iHeartRadio, Shaddix spoke about his first acting experience. "I believe that life begins when I get outta my comfort zone, and so acting is definitely outside my comfort zone. And so I took a shot at it," he said. "I play a character that is just an absolute, disgusting, dark twisted human, polar opposite of my natural persona. It was a cool opportunity to try something totally outside the box and working with my directors. They really gave me a lot of pointers and tips on how to pull it off. And they were really hyped about it."

See footage of Shaddix and the contest winners' trip to Halloween Horror Nights and watch the full interview below.