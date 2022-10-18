Weezer Respond To Viral Billboard Bearing Their Name With One Of Their Own

By Katrina Nattress

October 19, 2022

Back in June, social-media content creator Cory Hunter Winn and his clothing company Lucca International bought a billboard in Utah that simply says "WEEZER" in black Comic Sans font on a white background. Apparently he and his business partners are really big fans of the band and even sell shirts featuring their likeness.

“They’re a great band, “ Winn told The Salt Lake Tribune matter of factly. “They’re the all-time greatest, as far as I’m concerned.”

He explained that they just bought the billboard for fun and thought it was something the band might do if they were in his position. That theory might not be too far off, because last week another billboard popped up half a mile from his that says “Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road. - Weezer” in the same black font on a white background.

Winn took to social media to ask who bought the sign. "Who did this?!" he asked in the video. "Was it Weezer? Are we in contact?" The band hasn't outright confirmed that the billboard was their doing; however, they did acknowledge it on Instagram, writing "We’re sending out a signal. Waiting on a callback from you @cory.winn @luccainternational" alongside a how it started vs how it's going video that showcases both billboards.

