Kings Island Announces New Rides, Themed Area

Kings Island has announced some new updates to their amusement park, according to its website.

The park is scheduled to add a new themed area called Adventure Port for its 2023 season. The area will include two new family rides and will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. In addition, it will include enhanced theming for Adventure Express, Enrique's quick service restaurant and the Mercado. Here's what they had to say about the new area's theme:

"Resting in the foothills of overgrown mountains and dense tropical terrain, Adventure Port is a hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?"

The amusement park's website also provides descriptions of the two new family rides:

Sol Spin: "This recently discovered mechanism appears to be an immense sun disk created by an ancient civilization. Climb aboard these open air, suspended passenger vehicles to experience the thrill of flying 60 feet through the air at 25 m.p.h."

Cargo Loco: "Need a company to ship your goods? Look no further than the Arrow Cargo Company. Their methods might be a little dizzying, but they’ll get your freight from Point A to Point B…eventually. Check out the shipping barrels for yourself and get ready for the trip of your life!"