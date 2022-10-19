Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight On Engagement Speculation

Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight today (October 19) after rumors she got engaged to her longtime-boyfriend Pardi began circling the internet.

The rumors started when photos of the two celebrating their second anniversary at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square surfaced. The "Savage" singer was seen leaving the restaurant Tuesday night with a diamond ring on her left ring finger — But apparently it's not an engagement ring. A source told TMZ the diamonds were actually a gift to Megan from her stylist, not Pardi.

Further, Megan took to Twitter to set the record straight herself, writing: "Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged."