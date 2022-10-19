Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight On Engagement Speculation

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 19, 2022

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight today (October 19) after rumors she got engaged to her longtime-boyfriend Pardi began circling the internet.

The rumors started when photos of the two celebrating their second anniversary at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square surfaced. The "Savage" singer was seen leaving the restaurant Tuesday night with a diamond ring on her left ring finger — But apparently it's not an engagement ring. A source told TMZ the diamonds were actually a gift to Megan from her stylist, not Pardi.

Further, Megan took to Twitter to set the record straight herself, writing: "Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged."

Even without a proposal, the evening still looked pretty magical. The two were both in New York following Megan's Saturday Night Live performance, so they decided to say in town to celebrate their anniversary. A source told TMZ Pardi set the whole thing up himself, spending hours on the phone with the venue to make sure everything was just right. The two dined privately on the roof, which was decorated with candles and over 1,000 balloons. Megan was also given a huge bouquet of roses when she walked in, as well.

Megan Thee Stallion
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.