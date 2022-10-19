Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight On Engagement Speculation
By Taylor Linzinmeir
October 19, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight today (October 19) after rumors she got engaged to her longtime-boyfriend Pardi began circling the internet.
The rumors started when photos of the two celebrating their second anniversary at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square surfaced. The "Savage" singer was seen leaving the restaurant Tuesday night with a diamond ring on her left ring finger — But apparently it's not an engagement ring. A source told TMZ the diamonds were actually a gift to Megan from her stylist, not Pardi.
Further, Megan took to Twitter to set the record straight herself, writing: "Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged."
Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 19, 2022
Even without a proposal, the evening still looked pretty magical. The two were both in New York following Megan's Saturday Night Live performance, so they decided to say in town to celebrate their anniversary. A source told TMZ Pardi set the whole thing up himself, spending hours on the phone with the venue to make sure everything was just right. The two dined privately on the roof, which was decorated with candles and over 1,000 balloons. Megan was also given a huge bouquet of roses when she walked in, as well.