Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Taking A Break After 'SNL'

"Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾," she wrote in another tweet on Friday, October 14th. No arrests have been made yet, but police have obtained surveillance footage of the incident as part of their investigation, according to TMZ.

During her opening monologue on SNL, it seemed as though Meg was going to address the unfortunate news. "I would like to address a certain incident that I'm sure is on everybody's mind," she started before joking, "No, I don't know why Popeye's took the Hottie sauce off the menu."

Her appearance on Saturday marked her first time as a host but her second as a musical guest. She made her SNL debut in October 2019 while making a cameo to perform the song "Handsome" with Chance The Rapper.