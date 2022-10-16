Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Taking A Break After 'SNL'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 16, 2022
Megan The Stallion has announced she will be taking a break, saying she's both physically and emotionally drained. Her tweet came just before she went live as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 15th, and shortly after news broke that her home was burglarized and hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal items were stolen.
"Hotties I'm really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally," she tweeted. According to an initial report from TMZ, a pair of thieves wearing hoodies and gloves entered Meg's house through the back door after smashing a glass door. They made their way into her bedroom and stole an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash, and electronics.
Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022
"Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾," she wrote in another tweet on Friday, October 14th. No arrests have been made yet, but police have obtained surveillance footage of the incident as part of their investigation, according to TMZ.
During her opening monologue on SNL, it seemed as though Meg was going to address the unfortunate news. "I would like to address a certain incident that I'm sure is on everybody's mind," she started before joking, "No, I don't know why Popeye's took the Hottie sauce off the menu."
Her appearance on Saturday marked her first time as a host but her second as a musical guest. She made her SNL debut in October 2019 while making a cameo to perform the song "Handsome" with Chance The Rapper.