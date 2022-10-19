Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

October 19, 2022

Brown rats (Rattus norvegicus) eating bread, Thuringia, Germany
Photo: Getty Images

Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.

Luckily, Orkin, a major pest extermination company, released its annual list ranking the top "rattiest" cities in the nation.

"Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States," researchers say. "With the influx of outdoor dining structures brought on by the pandemic, rodents have found the perfect place to dine, live and multiply, so consumers should pay extra attention to the attractants that entice rats and mice.

Miami landed on the list again, maintaining its spot at No. 20. Meanwhile, Chicago ranked at No. 1 for the eighth year in a row.

Here are the Top 20 rattiest cities in the country:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Baltimore
  8. Cleveland, Ohio
  9. Detroit
  10. Denver
  11. Seattle
  12. Minneapolis
  13. Boston
  14. Atlanta
  15. Indianapolis
  16. Pittsburgh
  17. Cincinnati
  18. San Diego
  19. Hartford
  20. Miami

Check out Orkin's full report on its website along with tips to keep the rats away.

