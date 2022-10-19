Michigan High School Apologizes For Having A Stripper In The Gymnasium

A Michigan high school has apologized after a video a stripper in the school's gymnasium surfaced, according to FOX News.

The incident occurred when Quentin Hines, former running back for the New England Patriots and CEO of the minor league football organization Rivals Professional Football League, hosted a recruiting service for the league at Mount Clemens High School, according to FOX News. In a video from the event, a woman wearing little clothing can be seen dancing in front of a man who wasn't wearing a shirt. You can watch the video below.

The event was previously scheduled to take place at a stadium in Pontiac, according to FOX News. It was not sponsored by the school and there were no students present at it. However, Mount Clemens Community Schools Superintendent Monique Beels said the organization is banned from using its facilities in the future.