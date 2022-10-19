Olivia Wilde Shares 'Special Salad Dressing' Recipe Amid Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde revealed her "special salad dressing" that reportedly caused a blowout fight between her and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis after she made a batch for now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

After days of people across social media begging to know what dressing could spark an epic lover's quarrel, the Don't Worry Darling director shared her very special recipe on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (October 18). According to Page Six, the recipe comes from Nora Ephron's book Heartburn, which Wilde shared a snap of on her Story.

The recipe calls for mixing 2 tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons of good red wine vinegar before whisking constantly while adding 6 tablespoons of olive oil until the consistency is thick and creamy. The book claims that the vinaigrette is "perfect for salad greens like [arugula] and watercress and endive."

The move comes days after Sudeikis and Wilde's former nanny gave a tell-all interview with the Daily Mail where she claimed the Ted Lasso star "flung himself under [Wilde's] car in a desperate bid to prevent her from leaving to visit" Styles. She added that he was especially upset that she had made a salad for Styles with the "special dressing."

The exes both hit back at their former nanny in a joint statement, accusing her of making "false" claims against them. Speaking to Page Six, they said it is "incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

The continued, "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."