Olivia Wilde Slams Haters Who Say She 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde doesn't have time for haters who think she has "abandoned" her children.

In a cover story for Elle's Women in Hollywood November 2022 issue, the Don't Worry Darling director clapped back at critics who complain that she doesn't spend enough time with her kids, per Page Six. Wilde shares two children, 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy, with ex-fiancé and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde said she gets critiqued when she's "photographed not with" her children, adding that what the haters seem to forget, however, is "I share custody of my kids with my ex." The former couple were engaged in a messy custody battle earlier this year that included the House actress being served legal papers while onstage in front of an audience.

"People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me," she said. "The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother."

Her children's lack of exposure is also intentional as she "doesn't let them get photographed." This tactic falls in line with several celebrities who aim to keep their children's faces out of the public eye.

"Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?" she questioned.

This isn't the first time the Booksmart director has vented her frustrations of being criticized as a working mom in Hollywood. In an interview with Variety in August, she lamented how some people view her when she's away from her children.

"When people see me not with my kids, it's always 'How dare she,'" she said, adding, "I've never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he's a f------ hero."