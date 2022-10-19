Routine Inspection Of California Pipe Leads To Chilling Discovery

By Logan DeLoye

October 19, 2022

District heating pipeline reparation and reconstruction site parallel with the street with construction site safety net fence and insulated pipes for hot water in the trench before winter season come
Photo: Getty Images

A pipe located under 55 Freeway In Costa Mesa was undergoing inspection on Monday morning, when officials came across an unexpected discovery. According to KTLA, the robot camera inspecting the culvert was able to see far into the pipe. Hiding 300 feet deep inside of the pipe were decomposed human remains.

KTLA mentioned that the discovery occurred around 10:00 a.m near the "Baker Street Offramp." As soon as it was speculated that human remains were found in the pipe, the California Highway Patrol and California Department of Transportation were called to the scene to investigate further. KTLA noted that a Caltrans supervisor described the remains to be decomposed shortly after confirming that what was found was in fact human body parts.

The pipe was not initially being inspected for the purpose of finding human remains or to further investigate a homicide case, until now. Once the remains were found, officials began thinking of ways to remove the remains from inside of the pipe. KTLA detailed that they might "possibly" have to flush the remains out. There has been no information released as to who the body parts belonged to, or if they have been safely removed from the pipe as the investigation continues.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.