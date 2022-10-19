Routine Inspection Of California Pipe Leads To Chilling Discovery

A pipe located under 55 Freeway In Costa Mesa was undergoing inspection on Monday morning, when officials came across an unexpected discovery. According to KTLA, the robot camera inspecting the culvert was able to see far into the pipe. Hiding 300 feet deep inside of the pipe were decomposed human remains.

KTLA mentioned that the discovery occurred around 10:00 a.m near the "Baker Street Offramp." As soon as it was speculated that human remains were found in the pipe, the California Highway Patrol and California Department of Transportation were called to the scene to investigate further. KTLA noted that a Caltrans supervisor described the remains to be decomposed shortly after confirming that what was found was in fact human body parts.

The pipe was not initially being inspected for the purpose of finding human remains or to further investigate a homicide case, until now. Once the remains were found, officials began thinking of ways to remove the remains from inside of the pipe. KTLA detailed that they might "possibly" have to flush the remains out. There has been no information released as to who the body parts belonged to, or if they have been safely removed from the pipe as the investigation continues.