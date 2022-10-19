Seattle Has The Worst Air Quality In The U.S. Amid Horrendous Fires: Report

A live report revealed how terrible Seattle's air quality is right now amid several raging wildfires in Washington state.

Seattle has the fourth-worst air quality in the world as of Wednesday afternoon (October 19), according to a tracking map by IQ Air, a Switzerland-based company. Lahore, Pakistan, which reportedly has "hazardous" air quality, holds the top spot followed by Chengdu, China, and Vancouver BC, Canada. Portland, Oregon was the next U.S. city in the Top 10 at No. 6.

Thick plumes of wildfire smoke have prompted Air Quality Alerts in most of Western Washington. Strong winds and unusually hot temperatures caused more blazes to break out across the state. Several areas have reported unhealthy levels for everyone, not just sensitive groups.

The latest fire to grab headlines is the Nakia Creek Fire, which started off small before exploding this past weekend. Officials say it burned thousands of acres within hours, prompting thousands to evacuate their homes. The Bolt Creek Fire also contributed to weeks of horrible air conditions and has burned over 14,000 acres as of this week.

Despite this, there may be some relief on the way. KOMO meteorologists say Wednesday marks the last day for smoky skies. Onshore flow will start clearing up the murky air, and experts predict windy, wet weather starting Friday (October 21) through the weekend. This will not only improve air quality but tackle those stubborn wildfires.