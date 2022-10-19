Texas Fan Steals The Show With 'Monster Taco' At Soccer Match: WATCH

By Dani Medina

October 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everything is bigger in Texas — that includes the tacos!

Before FC Dallas faced Minnesota United FC in a first-round MLS Playoffs matchup on Monday (October 17), a fan in the stands stole the show for his stadium food of choice, the "Monster Taco." The man is seen chowing down on the gargantuan taco and bobbing his head along to the music as he takes huge bites. "Oh my God! Oh, everything's bigger in Texas, including the tacos! Wow! That's in a pizza box," commentators are heard saying in a now-viral video making the rounds on social media, which has received over 2 million views.

"Is that real?" one of the commentators asks. It sure is!

Introducing the Monster Taco — only available at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The taco, in its first season at FC Dallas games, is a crispy 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce, FC Dallas spokesperson Gina Miller shared on social media. You can get your (big) hands on one of these bad boys at Vaqueros, located at Stands 3 and 9.

FC Dallas went on to beat Minnesota United FC 2-1. It's still unclear whether the Monster Taco was responsible for the win.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.