"Is that real?" one of the commentators asks. It sure is!

Introducing the Monster Taco — only available at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The taco, in its first season at FC Dallas games, is a crispy 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce, FC Dallas spokesperson Gina Miller shared on social media. You can get your (big) hands on one of these bad boys at Vaqueros, located at Stands 3 and 9.