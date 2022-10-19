Texas Fan Steals The Show With 'Monster Taco' At Soccer Match: WATCH
By Dani Medina
October 19, 2022
Everything is bigger in Texas — that includes the tacos!
Before FC Dallas faced Minnesota United FC in a first-round MLS Playoffs matchup on Monday (October 17), a fan in the stands stole the show for his stadium food of choice, the "Monster Taco." The man is seen chowing down on the gargantuan taco and bobbing his head along to the music as he takes huge bites. "Oh my God! Oh, everything's bigger in Texas, including the tacos! Wow! That's in a pizza box," commentators are heard saying in a now-viral video making the rounds on social media, which has received over 2 million views.
The best way to enjoy a @FCDallas game! 🌮 😃 pic.twitter.com/zd0fDrUlTa— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 18, 2022
"Is that real?" one of the commentators asks. It sure is!
Introducing the Monster Taco — only available at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The taco, in its first season at FC Dallas games, is a crispy 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce, FC Dallas spokesperson Gina Miller shared on social media. You can get your (big) hands on one of these bad boys at Vaqueros, located at Stands 3 and 9.
The @ToyotaStadiumTX Monster Taco is real. It debuted this season and features a crispy 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce.— Gina Miller (@TheGinaMiller) October 18, 2022
🌮 🌮🌮🌮 https://t.co/FG5lmK9eMp pic.twitter.com/E5vmFgwECD
FC Dallas went on to beat Minnesota United FC 2-1. It's still unclear whether the Monster Taco was responsible for the win.