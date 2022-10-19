This Arizona City Is Finally Getting A In-N-Out Burger

It's finally official! After years of rumors, Flagstaff will be getting an In-N-Out Burger.

AZ Central reported that the Coconino County Recorder's Office made a public agreement between In-N-Out and Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners LLC for a location on Milton road.

The agreement shows signatures from both In-N-Out's assistant vice president of real estate Mike Abbate and Diversified Partners LLC's founder and CEO Walt Brown Jr.

So when will it open?

It's still too early to say exactly. In July, Abbate said that In-N-Out was in the development application process and said it would open "sometime in the future."

Abbate said in a statement on Tuesday, "Once we begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us around eight to nine months to build a restaurant and open for business. Because it is early in the process, it would be premature to comment on a timeline or anything like a potential opening date."

There are currently 34 In-N-Out locations across the Grand Canyon State. 22 of those locations are in the Phoenix metro and nine are in the Tucson area. This will be the first In-N-Out location in Coconino County.